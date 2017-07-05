Lake Benton hosted 23 teams of girls fastpitch softball



Pipestone placed first in the 10U rec division.

By Shelly Finzen

Lake Benton’s DeZeeuw Field hosted 23 teams in five divisions of girls fast pitch softball on Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25. The teams were divided by age and experience, 10U rec, 10U C, 12U rec, 12U C, and 14U. Teams were from Pipestone, Marshall, Slay­ton, Jasper and Luverne in Minnesota and Brookings, Dell Rapids, Baltic, Garret­son, Flandreau, and Len­nox in South Dakota. TAG, the Hotshots, and the USA Hope teams also played in the tournament.

The 12U C Brookings Blast Blue team placed second in their division.