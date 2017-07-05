New gallery in Tyler displays local artist’s work



Artist Michelle Cusack of Marshall (left) with Something Special Gallery owner Teri Ningen next to a self portrait of the artist.

By Mark Wilmes

On a recent trip to Southwest Minnesota State University (SMSU) in Marshall, Teri Ningen, owner of Something Special Gallery in Tyler, spotted a painting that caught her eye and made her want to know more about the artist. The result of that discovery is on display at Ningen’s gallery through July 25.

The artist, Ningen discovered, was Marshall native Michelle Cusack. Cusack was on hand last week at the gallery and talked about her works. The display at Something Special is entitled “Spain or Somewhere,” and Cusack said deals with life on the road.

