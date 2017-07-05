RTR 3-on-3 summer basketball league holds tournament
July 5, 2017
Boys 3-on-3 basketball champions Sam Nibbe, Quinten Poindexter, Brody Bales and Aiden Wichmann.
By Mark Wilmes
Students in the fifth through seventh grades had the opportunity to participate in a 3-on-3 summer basketball league this summer. The league was formed by the RTR Booster Club with the help of the RTR Community Ed program. A total of nine teams participated this summer with sponsorship assistance from TE Underground in Tyler and Borch’s Sporting Goods in Marshall.
Girls 3-on-3 basketball Champions Ally Nelson, Halle Gravley and Tatum Hess. Not pictured: Riley Serreyn.