RTR 3-on-3 summer basketball league holds tournament



Boys 3-on-3 basketball champions Sam Nibbe, Quinten Poindexter, Brody Bales and Aiden Wichmann.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

Students in the fifth through seventh grades had the opportunity to participate in a 3-on-3 summer basketball league this summer. The league was formed by the RTR Booster Club with the help of the RTR Community Ed program. A total of nine teams participated this summer with sponsor­ship assistance from TE Underground in Tyler and Borch’s Sporting Goods in Marshall.

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.



Girls 3-on-3 basketball Champions Ally Nelson, Halle Gravley and Tatum Hess. Not pictured: Riley Serreyn.