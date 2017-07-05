Wild About Reading Tuesday

Wild About Reading will be held in Tyler on Tuesday, July 11 at the Band Shell Park from 9:30-10:15 a.m. This year’s theme is Move Your Body, Stretch Your Mind, We Love Reading All the Time! This program opportunity encourages reading and supplements the Imagination Library and 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten early literacy programs which are locally sponsored by United Way of Southwest Minnesota (UWSWMN).

For the fulls story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.