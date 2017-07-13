Girl Scouts visit Henry Doorly Zoo



Nine girls from the RTR and Lake Benton Girl Scouts recently made a trip to the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, Nebraska. Pictured left to right in front are Brooklyn Cauwels, Kylie Kerkaert, Hailey Wigton, Zoey Williams, Allyssa Rode and Savanna Sanow; in back are Dana Ahl, Emily Alexander and Brooke Struthers.

By Mark Wilmes

On July 1-2, nine girls from the RTR and Lake Benton Girl Scout Troop traveled to the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, Nebraska for a Sleeping Bag Safari. Co-leaders Cassy Struthers and Julie Williams accompanied the girls on the trip.

Williams said the girls camped in the Scott Aquarium building for the night.

