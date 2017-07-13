Lincoln County may receive a van to transport county veterans



Commissioner Jack Vizecky reviews the draft letter that is going out regarding the transfer of county roads to townships.

By Tammy Mathison

hendrickspioneer@gmail.com

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners heard from Lin­coln County Veterans Service Of­ficer (VSO) Dan Kuss at their Wednesday, July 5 meeting.

Kuss talked about an opportunity to get a veterans van with four captain chairs for seating and a wheelchair lift in the back. Kuss said the Freedom Riders raise money to help with veter­ans programs, and they are giving away a $30,000 van. Kuss said he submitted for Lincoln County, and was told they think providing the van for Lincoln County veterans is a worthy cause…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.