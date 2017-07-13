Lincoln County may receive a van to transport county veterans
July 13, 2017
Commissioner Jack Vizecky reviews the draft letter that is going out regarding the transfer of county roads to townships.
By Tammy Mathison
hendrickspioneer@gmail.com
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners heard from Lincoln County Veterans Service Officer (VSO) Dan Kuss at their Wednesday, July 5 meeting.
Kuss talked about an opportunity to get a veterans van with four captain chairs for seating and a wheelchair lift in the back. Kuss said the Freedom Riders raise money to help with veterans programs, and they are giving away a $30,000 van. Kuss said he submitted for Lincoln County, and was told they think providing the van for Lincoln County veterans is a worthy cause…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community, Government |