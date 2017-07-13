Ruthton Royals go 0-4 in July



Brent Wiering was on the mound for the Royals on July 3.

By Mark Wilmes

The Ruthton Royals dropped four games over the past couple of weeks in amateur baseball action.

On July 2 the Royals lost a close one to Tracy, falling 5-4. Chris Dougherty took the loss giving up five runs in 8-1/3 innings. Brent Wiering was 3-for-4 at the late with a double. Tylan Gylling was 1-for-2 with an RBI.

