Thooft, Gifford compete at 2017 Minnesota DYW
July 13, 2017
High school girls from across Minnesota will join together for the Distinguished Young Women of Minnesota State Finals to be held Saturday, July 15 at Eden Prairie High School.
Two local girls will be among the finals contestants.
Gabby Thooft is the daughter of Christopher and Lee Thooft of Tyler and qualified to participate through the At Large program…
Kira Gifford is the daughter of Brandon and Kristy Gifford of Arco. She is the current Distinguished Young Woman of Ivanhoe…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Community |