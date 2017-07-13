Thooft, Gifford compete at 2017 Minnesota DYW



Kira Gifford of Ivanhoe

High school girls from across Minnesota will join together for the Distinguished Young Women of Minnesota State Fi­nals to be held Saturday, July 15 at Eden Prairie High School.

Two local girls will be among the finals contestants.

Gabby Thooft is the daughter of Christopher and Lee Thooft of Tyler and qualified to par­ticipate through the At Large program…

Kira Gifford is the daugh­ter of Brandon and Kristy Gif­ford of Arco. She is the current Distinguished Young Woman of Ivanhoe…

Gabby Thooft of Tyler