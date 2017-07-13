Tyler City Council approves rezoning



City Attorney Glen Petersen

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



The City of Tyler approved a rezoning request at the regular monthly meeting on July 3. The property owned by Tom Gladis to the north of Buffalo Ridge Concrete was in question as the city has conflicting information on how it is currently zoned. Documents have been discovered stating that the property is zoned as agricultural property with a separate document claiming it is commercial.

