Fifty-eight youth in annual youth tournament in Tyler



Jeff Hansen (left) speaks to participants in the free youth golf tournament held last week at the Tyler Golf Course.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Tyler Golf Course was buzzing with young golfers last Wednesday as the annual youth golf tournament was played. The course was ready to play by noon as the work­ing crew had the course cleaned up after the winds and rain from the previous evening. A total of 58 kids from 17 different towns were represented. These kids played nine holes with three different age brackets.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.