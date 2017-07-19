Fifty-eight youth in annual youth tournament in Tyler
July 19, 2017
Jeff Hansen (left) speaks to participants in the free youth golf tournament held last week at the Tyler Golf Course.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The Tyler Golf Course was buzzing with young golfers last Wednesday as the annual youth golf tournament was played. The course was ready to play by noon as the working crew had the course cleaned up after the winds and rain from the previous evening. A total of 58 kids from 17 different towns were represented. These kids played nine holes with three different age brackets.
