The Lego Guy visits area



Children were given an opportunity to make their own Lego designs at the event.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

On Friday, July 14 the Lake Benton Public Li­brary’s meeting area was overrun by a minia­ture city built out of Lego pieces. Curtis Mork, also known as The Lego Guy, came all the way from Colorado, bringing thou­sands of Lego pieces with him. He set up a miniature city scene and displayed many Lego figurines. He also talked about the his­tory of Legos and how he began collecting them. The program ended with more than 30 local children building “something that comes from LegoCity” with Lego blocks, creat­ing several interesting and unique structures.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.