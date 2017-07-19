The rules of the road: Dealing with non-traditional road traffic this summer
July 19, 2017
By Shelly Finzen
With summer in full swing, motorists can expect traffic to pick up as well. However, vehicles with four wheels aren’t the only traffic that drivers need to watch for. Here are some tips to keep you and everyone else on the roads safe.
Be aware of bicycles. According to YieldtoLife.org, “In all states, cyclists are deemed by law to be drivers of vehicles and are entitled to the same rights on the road as motorists…Treat them as you would any slow-moving vehicle.”
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.