Æbleskiver Days filled with new events for 2017
July 20, 2017
The Æbleskiver Days Talent Contest returns again this year, beginning Saturday, July 22 at noon. To enter, contact Mark Wilmes at markwilmes@gmail.com. Pictured is one of last year’s participants, Ali Arnold of Savage.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The annual salute to the town’s Danish heritage and handball-sized delicacies has arrived. Æbleskiver Days events begin Friday, July 21 and will run through the weekend.
The celebration kicks off on Friday with the Æbleskiver Days Golf Tournament, a three-person best shot tournament, which begins with a 10 a.m. shotgun start at the Tyler Golf Club. A pool party and games is planned at the Tyler Swimming Pool, running from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday will wrap up with a dance in the Kronborg Inn parking lot featuring IV Play.
