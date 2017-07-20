Æbleskiver Days filled with new events for 2017



The Æbleskiver Days Talent Contest returns again this year, beginning Saturday, July 22 at noon. To enter, contact Mark Wilmes at markwilmes@gmail.com. Pictured is one of last year’s participants, Ali Arnold of Savage.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



The annual salute to the town’s Danish heritage and handball-sized delicacies has arrived. Æbleskiver Days events begin Friday, July 21 and will run through the weekend.

The celebration kicks off on Friday with the Æbleskiver Days Golf Tournament, a three-person best shot tournament, which begins with a 10 a.m. shotgun start at the Tyler Golf Club. A pool party and games is planned at the Tyler Swimming Pool, running from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday will wrap up with a dance in the Kronborg Inn parking lot featuring IV Play.

