Gold Cup winners



Pictured above, left to right, are Tyler team members Lisa Meshke, Jamie Schreurs, Emily Citterman, Marlys Christensen, Terri Borchert, Lissa Gravley, Kathi Vandevere and Sharon Hanson.

The Tyler Golf Club hosted the 65th annual Women’s Gold Cup on Monday, July 17. Com­peting were teams of eight ladies each from Hendricks, Madison, Granite Falls, Redwood Falls, Marshall and Tyler. Tyler brought home the Gold Cup with a com­bined team total of 551. Madison won the Silver Cup.



Lisa Meshke was the medalist for the day with a total score of 80.