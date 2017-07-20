Horseshoe League results week 6
July 20, 2017
By Mark Wilmes
The Kronborg Inn team of Tyler traveled to Balaton to play First Independent Bank, losing by a score of 11-6.
First Independent Bank was led by Lowell Wichman, who went 2-1 with 47 ringers, followed by Darrel Giles who went 2-2 with 39 ringers. The Kronborg was led by Steve Meier who went 3-1 with 45 ringers, followed by Rolland Dobberstein who went 2-0 with four ringers…
