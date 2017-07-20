Horseshoe League results week 6

By Mark Wilmes

The Kronborg Inn team of Tyler traveled to Balaton to play First Independent Bank, losing by a score of 11-6.

First Independent Bank was led by Lowell Wich­man, who went 2-1 with 47 ringers, followed by Darrel Giles who went 2-2 with 39 ringers. The Kro­nborg was led by Steve Meier who went 3-1 with 45 ringers, followed by Rolland Dobberstein who went 2-0 with four ring­ers…

