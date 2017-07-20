Pool crew planning splash bash Friday evening of ‘Skiver weekend



Pool lifeguards (from left) Cameron Nelson, Carter Hansen, Graham Petersen, Cooper Hansen, Riley Hess, Chloe Hess and Jocelyn Klein.

By Mark Wilmes

The workers at the Tyler Municipal Swimming Pool will be hosting a pool party for everyone in the community on Friday evening, helping to kick off the Æbleskiver Days weekend. The crew will be grilling hot dogs and serving baked beans, chips, watermelon and lemonade. Food will start at 5 p.m. and will be available for a free-will donation that will go toward buying some equipment for the pool. Neil Witte helps manage the local pool and says the purchases will add to the swimming pool experience.

