Seattle man meets America walking to NYC

By Mark Wilmes

About the time most of us were heading back to work after the Memorial Day weekend, Zach Thomas was taking the first few steps of a three-month adventure. Thomas loaded up a backpack and left Seattle on May 30 of this year…on foot. He plans to keep walking around 35 miles per day until he gets to his destination, High Line Park in New York City on about Sept. 4.

Last week he was walking through southwestern Minnesota, traveling on Highway 19 through Ivanhoe and on his way to Marshall. He had plans to meet up with a friend in Minnesota, but a sore spot on his foot was impeding his progress…

