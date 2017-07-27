Bandshell Bazaar
July 27, 2017
Bazaar organizer Kathy Guida with grandson Rowan Guida at last week’s event.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The second week of the Tyler Area Community Club Bandshell Bazaar will arrive tonight (Wednesday) beginning at 6 p.m. The featured entertainment will be The FROGS (Four Really Old Guys Singing), a men’s quartet from Pipestone. Also provided will be a song from the cast of “Beauty and the Beast,” opening this week at the Lake Benton Opera House.
For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |