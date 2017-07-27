County will not be turning over roads to the townships at this time
July 27, 2017
Several Lincoln County Township Supervisors were on hand at the July 18 meeting of the Lincoln County Commissioners to oppose a plan put forth to turn several miles of county roads over to the townships.
By Tammy Mathison
Lincoln County Engineer Dave Halbersma had sent a letter in early July asking the townships of their opinions of the plan to turn the roads back to the townships. The plan would save the county money by spending fewer man-hours on maintenance of those roads, and, once a highway department employee retired, to not replace that person.
