Disney classic comes to Opera House



Pictured from left are Liz Voit of Ghent, Emma Kampmann of Elkton, South Dakota, Adam Madsen of Tyler, Brooke Thomsen of Tyler, Holly Juutilainen of Marshall and Dajza Gilmore of Tyler in a scene from “Beauty and the Beast,” opening Thursday at the Lake Benton Opera House.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

The Lake Benton Opera House will present Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” beginning July 27, with 10 performances through Aug. 6.

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” has played to over 35 million people worldwide in 13 countries. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated fea­ture, the stage version includes all of the songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice. The original Broadway produc­tion ran for over 13 years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.