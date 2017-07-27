O’Leary, Ness and Samuelson capture ‘Skiver tournament



The winning team at the Æbleskiver Golf Tournament— Tim O’Leary, Ron Ness and Brian Samuelson.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The 17th annual ‘Skiver tournament was another wild event with plenty of action. First of all, the tournament committee decided to change a couple of things. There would be no mulligans. Also, all the men would have to use the white teeing grounds for the tee-off. Yes, these two changes from previous years brought plenty of talk from many golfers.

The recent rains made the course a bit slower in most of the places where balls would be placed. In fact, in my group of six golf­ers there was a hole, num­ber three, where two of the golfers saw their tee shots not make it to the red tees…

