On Tuesday night, July 18 Patzer’s Hardware Hank of Marshall defeated the Kronborg Inn of Tyler 14-3.

Patzer’s was led by Lois McLean who went 4-0 with 34 ringers, followed by Bob McLean who also went 4-0 with 28 ringers. The Kronbog Inn had three pitchers go 1-3—Jason Buchert, 42 ringers; Steve Meier 29 ringers; and Jor­dyn Buchert 10 ringers.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.