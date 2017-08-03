Avera Tyler creates new surgical suite

August 3, 2017

avera
Avera Tyler Hospital Administrator Allen Anderson and Director of Patient Care Services Kris Vollmer outside the newly secured area for surgeries at the hospital.

By Mark Wilmes 
tributeeditor@gmail.com

In an ongoing effort to provide local access to healthcare services, Avera Tyler has created a new secure surgical suite at the local facility. Hos­pital Administrator Allen Anderson says the reno­vations to the surgery area changed the layout and use of that area of the hospital, giving the staff a safe and secure space.
“We have created a true surgery ‘suite’ that many of our surgeons are ac­customed to,” Anderson said.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.

Filed under Community |