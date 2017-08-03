Avera Tyler creates new surgical suite
August 3, 2017
Avera Tyler Hospital Administrator Allen Anderson and Director of Patient Care Services Kris Vollmer outside the newly secured area for surgeries at the hospital.
By Mark Wilmes
In an ongoing effort to provide local access to healthcare services, Avera Tyler has created a new secure surgical suite at the local facility. Hospital Administrator Allen Anderson says the renovations to the surgery area changed the layout and use of that area of the hospital, giving the staff a safe and secure space.
“We have created a true surgery ‘suite’ that many of our surgeons are accustomed to,” Anderson said.
