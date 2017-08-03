Bettin honored for 20 years



Dan Bettin

By Mark Wilmes

RTR High School Principal Daniel Bettin has been honored by the Minnesota Association of Secondary School Princi­pals (MASSP) for completing 20 years as a principal. Bettin was presented a 20-year pin at the summer MASSP Workshop, as well as a glass business card holder engraved with “MASSP – 20 years,” courtesy of Josten’s.

The MASSP awards are given to principals who have com­pleted 15, 20, 25, 30, 35 and 40 years of service as a high school principal.

