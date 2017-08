By Mark Wilmes

Tracy Food Pride de­feated C.A.S. of Canby by a score of 10-7. Food Pride was led by Howie Green­man, who went 3-0 with 73 ringers, followed by Ken Giles who went 3-1 with 29 ringers.

The Kronborg Inn trav­eled to Canby to play State Farm Insurance, los­ing 11-6. The Kronborg played a player short and forfeited four games.

