Paul Dillon Farm honored as Century Farm at county fair



The Dillon Family was honored with a Century Farm Award on Saturday. Pictured from left are Paul Dillon (fourth generation), Tom Mielke, Kim Mielke (fifth generation) and Judy Dillon.

By Shelly Finzen

The Paul Dillon Farm was honored with a Centu­ry Farm award at the 2017 Lincoln County Fair. Pres­ent to receive the award were Paul and Judy Dillon and their daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Tom Mielke. Paul is a member of the fourth generation of the family to live on the farm and Kim, who will eventually take over, is the fifth generation.

Alfred Luing bought a quarter section near Ivan­hoe, 160 acres, in early 1910 on a land agent pro­motional selling tour. This land was virgin prairie. Luing proceeded to have the ground broken for a home site, which may have been a requirement of the agreement.

