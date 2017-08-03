RTR 10U team competes at State tournament in Rosemount



The RTR 10U baseball team played in state competition over the weekend. Pictured left to right in front are Kason Dybdahl, Gavin Schreurs, Seth Cowell, Sean Griesse, Tyler Wichmann, Dawson Brust, Drew Chandler and Levi Tommeraasen; in back are Chase Christianson, Coach Dave Kraft, Isaac Janish, Brooks Hess, Coach Brent Dagel, Coach Trent Griesse, Josh Kraft, Isaac Dagel.

By Mark Wilmes

The RTR 10U traveling baseball team saw their season come to an end on Sunday, July 30. The team made their first appear­ance in the Minnesota Sports Federation Class 10AA Youth Baseball State Championships over the weekend at Erickson Park in Rosemount.

The team opened with a tough loss to Morris, falling by a 7-6 score. ..

