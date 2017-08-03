RTR 13U team competes at State tourney in Marshall
August 3, 2017
The RTR 13U baseball team competed in the state tournament over the weekend. Pictured left to right in front are Aiden Wichmann, Darren Baartman, Tucker Haroldson, Rion Moat, Jack Christianson and Sam Nibbe; in back are Coach Grant Wichmann, Cody Wichmann, Dalton Meucke, Dylan Anderson, Logan Lamote, Hayden Gravley, Coach Josh Gravley and Coach Lyle Lamote.
By Mark Wilmes
The RTR 13U traveling baseball team traveled to Independence Park in Marshall over the weekend to compete in the Minnesota Sports Federation 13AA Youth Baseball State Championships.
The team opened the tournament by defeating Willmar by a score of 4-2 on Friday…
