RTR football —no breaks



RTR football player Evan Swanson lifting weights.

By Lacey Barke

Tribute contributor



During the summertime, lots of teens look forward to having fun with friends and taking a break from school. The RTR Football Team does that, but they also do way more. Their “breaks” must not work, because they never stop trying to improve their game.

Even on the hottest of the summer days, the team can be seen putting in work. Josh Fredrickson, head coach for the RTR Football Team, commented on the exceptional attendance that has occurred at the off-season training events.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.