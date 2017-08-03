RTR trio involved in 2007 high school production of “Beauty and the Beast”



From left: Adam Madsen, Neil Witte and Taylor Holck are among the cast of “Beauty and the Beast” at the Opera House, ten years after the RTR High School production.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

The Lake Benton Opera House production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” continues this week with six more shows, to­night (Aug. 2) through Sunday.

Among the 50 cast members involved in the production are 25 current and former Russell-Tyler-Ruthton students. Two of those cast members, Adam Madsen and Taylor Holck, were involved in the 2007 RTR High School production of “Beauty and the Beast.” In addition, a third member of the 2017 cast, Neil Witte, directed that pro­duction on the Opera House stage ten years ago.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.