71st annual Danebod Folk Meeting begins Aug. 16 in Tyler



Glenn Henricksen

Everyone is invited to attend the Danebod Folk Meeting in Tyler, Aug. 16- 20.

You will arrive at the 71st annual Danebod Folk Meet­ing Wednesday afternoon to the aroma of simmering rød kaal (red cabbage)…a side dish to Wednesday’s evening meal. Included in this year’s program is an optional Wednesday after­noon tour of the historic Lake Benton Opera House. Lake Benton is a small community seven miles west of Tyler. Wednesday evening local Tyler Tribute editor Mark Wilmes, will present Community The­ater in Rural Minnesota. Evening folk dancing and coffee complete the eve­ning.

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.