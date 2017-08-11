71st annual Danebod Folk Meeting begins Aug. 16 in Tyler

August 11, 2017

Glenn Henricksen

Everyone is invited to attend the Danebod Folk Meeting in Tyler, Aug. 16- 20.
You will arrive at the 71st annual Danebod Folk Meet­ing Wednesday afternoon to the aroma of simmering rød kaal (red cabbage)…a side dish to Wednesday’s evening meal. Included in this year’s program is an optional Wednesday after­noon tour of the historic Lake Benton Opera House. Lake Benton is a small community seven miles west of Tyler. Wednesday evening local Tyler Tribute editor Mark Wilmes, will present Community The­ater in Rural Minnesota. Evening folk dancing and coffee complete the eve­ning.

