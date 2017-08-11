71st annual Danebod Folk Meeting begins Aug. 16 in Tyler
August 11, 2017
Everyone is invited to attend the Danebod Folk Meeting in Tyler, Aug. 16- 20.
You will arrive at the 71st annual Danebod Folk Meeting Wednesday afternoon to the aroma of simmering rød kaal (red cabbage)…a side dish to Wednesday’s evening meal. Included in this year’s program is an optional Wednesday afternoon tour of the historic Lake Benton Opera House. Lake Benton is a small community seven miles west of Tyler. Wednesday evening local Tyler Tribute editor Mark Wilmes, will present Community Theater in Rural Minnesota. Evening folk dancing and coffee complete the evening.
For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.
