Council updates ordinances
August 11, 2017
Two newly-installed basketball hoops now stand at the swimming pool park, compliments of the Tyler Fire Department.
By Mark Wilmes
After months of discussion the Tyler City Council updated the city code to prohibit U-turns in the downtown business district on Tyler Street. Over the next few months, signage will be placed to convey that message to the public, including signs that will be placed in the center of the street that would be removed during snow season. The ordinance will apply to Tyler Street between the Bradley Street intersection and the McArthur Street intersection.
