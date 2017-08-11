Horseshoe league results for Aug. 1; final round before playoffs next week

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

Tracy Food Pride de­feated the Kronborg Inn in Tyler by an 11-6 score. Tracy Food Pride was led by Ken Giles who went 2-1 with 35 ringers. Henry Hay also was 2-1 with 24 ring­ers and Howie Greenman finished with high ringer game of 20.

Kronborg Inn was led by Jason Buchert who went 3-1 with 51 ringers while Steve Meier went 2-2 with 41 ringers. Buchert had high ringer game of 16.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.