Horseshoe league results for Aug. 1; final round before playoffs next week
August 11, 2017
By Mark Wilmes
Tracy Food Pride defeated the Kronborg Inn in Tyler by an 11-6 score. Tracy Food Pride was led by Ken Giles who went 2-1 with 35 ringers. Henry Hay also was 2-1 with 24 ringers and Howie Greenman finished with high ringer game of 20.
Kronborg Inn was led by Jason Buchert who went 3-1 with 51 ringers while Steve Meier went 2-2 with 41 ringers. Buchert had high ringer game of 16.
