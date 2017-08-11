One Book/One County Read at the Lincoln County libraries

August 11, 2017

By Shelly Finzen 
Lake Benton Public 
Library Director

Calling all WWII histo­ry buffs (and those who just want to learn more about the time period)— the Lincoln County Pub­lic Libraries, which in­clude Tyler, Lake Benton, Ivanhoe and Siverson (Hendricks), would like to invite you to join us for the One Book/One County Read.
One Book/One County Read is an opportunity for Lincoln County resi­dents to share experienc­es by reading the same novel and attending a variety of special pro­grams and events.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.

Filed under Community |