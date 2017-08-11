One Book/One County Read at the Lincoln County libraries
August 11, 2017
By Shelly Finzen
Lake Benton Public
Library Director
Calling all WWII history buffs (and those who just want to learn more about the time period)— the Lincoln County Public Libraries, which include Tyler, Lake Benton, Ivanhoe and Siverson (Hendricks), would like to invite you to join us for the One Book/One County Read.
One Book/One County Read is an opportunity for Lincoln County residents to share experiences by reading the same novel and attending a variety of special programs and events.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.