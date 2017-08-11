Wildcats fall short at national championships
August 11, 2017
The Wildcats played in the national championship game in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, Aug. 5.
Submitted by
Michael Tiedeman
The Buffalo Ridge Wildcats fell short in the national championship in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday to the Texas Takeover by a score of 37-50. The weather wasn’t perfect for football as there were three lightning stoppages and the game was played through a lot of rain. The rain did not stop the 40 to 50 Wildcat fans who made the six-hour trip to show their support for their team.
The Texas Takeover came into the game with a 30-game win streak and three straight league titles. The Wildcats were the first team to score 37 points against the Takeover in those three seasons…
