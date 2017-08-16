City of Ruthton looking at Small City Development grant

The City of Ruthton, working with Develop­ment Services, Inc. (DSI), is considering applying for a Small City Develop­ment Program (SCDP) grant, through Minnesota Department of Employ­ment and Economic Devel­opment. The goal of this program, and the City of Ruthton, is to help small cities keep their current housing, and commercial properties, as safe, healthy, and affordable options for future generations.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.