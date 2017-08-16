City of Tyler looking at Small City Development Program grant
August 16, 2017
The City of Tyler, working with Development Services, Inc. (DSI), is considering applying for a Small City Development Program (SCDP) grant, through Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. The goal of this program, and the City of Tyler, is to help small cities keep their current housing, and commercial properties, as safe, healthy, and affordable options for future generations.
