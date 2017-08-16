City of Tyler looking at Small City Development Program grant

The City of Tyler, work­ing with Development Services, Inc. (DSI), is considering applying for a Small City Development Program (SCDP) grant, through Minnesota De­partment of Employment and Economic Develop­ment. The goal of this pro­gram, and the City of Tyler, is to help small cities keep their current housing, and commercial properties, as safe, healthy, and afford­able options for future generations.

