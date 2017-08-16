For the children

By Tammy Mathison

In 2010, Jack Thompson, son of Joann Ovall, and his wife Marjoanne lost their seven-week-old daughter Tehlula Lee to SIDS.

While at the cemetery, they noticed an inordinate amount of graves of other children that had no headstones. Rather, they had only the temporary markers that are placed, and some of those had been in place for decades.

To honor their daughter’s memory, the Thompsons founded The Tehlula Lee Foundation. Their mission — to provide headstones for infants and children who have passed away.

