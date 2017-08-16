Horseshoe league closes out regular season

By Mark Wilmes

The Kronborg Inn of Tyler traveled to Canby to face C.A.S. Plumbing, losing by a score of 15-2. C.A.S. was led by Kaye Eilers, and Gary Hanna who went 3-0 with 32 ringers each. Sig Armitage had high ringer game of 40. The Kronborg Inn had Jason Buchert go 1-3 with 48 ringers and Steve Meier go 1-3 with 35 ringers. Buchert had high ringer game of 17. Tracy Food Pride traveled to Balaton to play First Independent Bank and picked up the 11-6 win.

