Horseshoe league closes out regular season
August 16, 2017
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The Kronborg Inn of Tyler traveled to Canby to face C.A.S. Plumbing, losing by a score of 15-2. C.A.S. was led by Kaye Eilers, and Gary Hanna who went 3-0 with 32 ringers each. Sig Armitage had high ringer game of 40. The Kronborg Inn had Jason Buchert go 1-3 with 48 ringers and Steve Meier go 1-3 with 35 ringers. Buchert had high ringer game of 17. Tracy Food Pride traveled to Balaton to play First Independent Bank and picked up the 11-6 win.
