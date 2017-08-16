Illusionist, local musicians headline today’s Bandshell Bazaar



The Rolling Family Singers performed at Wednesday’s Bandshell Bazaar in Tyler.

By Mark Wilmes

The fifth week of the Tyler Area Community Club Bandshell Bazaar arrives tonight, featuring the illusionist Jett Skrien. Skrien is well-known in the Marshall area, most recently performing at Lyon County For Life and Marshall Sounds of Summer events. Also providing musical entertainment will be Adam Madsen and friends.

