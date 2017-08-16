RTR 10U baseball team to be honored this weekend as a Youth 1st team



The RTR 10U Baseball Team — pictured left to right in front are Kason Dybdahl, Gavin Schreurs, Seth Cowell, Sean Griesse, Tyler Wichmann, Dawson Brust, Drew Chandler and Levi Tommeraasen; in back are Chase Christianson, Coach Dave Kraft, Isaac Janish, Brooks Hess, Coach Brent Dagel, Coach Trent Griesse, Josh Kraft, Isaac Dagel.

By Mark Wilmes

The RTR 10U baseball team will be honored this weekend at the Tyler ball diamonds as a Youth 1st team. The Youth 1st organization is based in Owatonna and recognizes good sportsmanship and positive conduct from players, coaches, parents and fans.

Youth 1st team award selections were based on votes and comments from the umpires and input from tournament managers at the recent 10U State Tournament held in Rosemount. During the tournament, umpires provide a team selection vote after each game based on the conduct and sportsmanship of players, coaches and fans.

