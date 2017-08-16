RTR schools to hold open house events



Open house events will be held in all three RTR buildings this week.

By Mark Wilmes

RTR Schools will be holding open house events in all three buildings this week, starting with the middle school building to­day at 5 p.m. in Russell.

Middle school students will have the opportunity to pick up schedules and take care of fees. Students entering 6th grade will be able to meet all of the teachers they will have for the coming school year. They will also be able to load items into their lock­ers so they are ready to roll on Monday morning. Everyone attending will be able to have some ice cream in the cafeteria.

