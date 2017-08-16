Special All American blood drive scheduled in Tyler

Avera Tyler and Com­munity Blood Bank will partner up to save lives at a special All American community blood drive on Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. at Avera Tyler.

The public will have an opportunity to donate blood to help local pa­tients in at the hospital during the month of Au­gust. Currently, there is an urgent need for O (-) and O (+) blood types. Consider donating blood no matter which blood type you are. All blood donors will re­ceive a great All American t-shirt and a free lunch.

