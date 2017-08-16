Special All American blood drive scheduled in Tyler
August 16, 2017
Avera Tyler and Community Blood Bank will partner up to save lives at a special All American community blood drive on Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. at Avera Tyler.
The public will have an opportunity to donate blood to help local patients in at the hospital during the month of August. Currently, there is an urgent need for O (-) and O (+) blood types. Consider donating blood no matter which blood type you are. All blood donors will receive a great All American t-shirt and a free lunch.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |