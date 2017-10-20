Avera Tyler recognized for efforts to protect patients from the flu

Avera Tyler was among 149 hospitals and nursing homes from around the state recognized by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) for achieving high influenza vaccination rates among the facility’s employees during the 2016-17 flu season.

Ninety-nine percent of employees at Avera Tyler received influenza vaccinations during the past season of the Minnesota FluSafe program. Both Avera Tyler Hospital and Avera Sunrise Manor Nursing Home received blue ribbons and certificates of achievement from Minnesota Commissioner of Health Edward Ehlinger for their efforts.

