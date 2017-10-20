Big Stone, Avera Tyler welcomes new staff



Lau

Big Stone Therapies and Avera Tyler recent­ly welcomed two new members to the local therapy staff in Tyler.

Occupational Thera­pist Vickie Lau was raised in Tracy. She re­ceived a Bachelor of Sci­ence degree in health sciences from the Uni­versity of South Dakota in Vermillion, South Da­kota and a Master of Oc­cupational Therapy de­gree from the University of Minnesota in Minne­apolis…

Physical Therapist Morgan Blasius re­ceived her Bachelor of Science degree in exer­cise science from South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Da­kota and a Doctorate of Health and Science de­gree in physical therapy from the University of Wisconsin in La Crosse, Wisconsin…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.



Blasius

