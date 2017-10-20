Big Stone, Avera Tyler welcomes new staff
October 20, 2017
Big Stone Therapies and Avera Tyler recently welcomed two new members to the local therapy staff in Tyler.
Occupational Therapist Vickie Lau was raised in Tracy. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in health sciences from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, South Dakota and a Master of Occupational Therapy degree from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis…
Physical Therapist Morgan Blasius received her Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science from South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota and a Doctorate of Health and Science degree in physical therapy from the University of Wisconsin in La Crosse, Wisconsin…
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.