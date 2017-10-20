Delores Huber
Nov. 14, 1926 – Oct. 13, 2017
Mass of Christian Burial for Delores Huber, age 90 of Marshall, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Marshall. Visitation will be Thursday, 4-8 p.m., with CCW Rosary at 4 p.m. and Parish Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Rehkamp Horvath Funeral Home in Marshall.Visitation will continue 8:30-10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Delores died Friday, Oct. 13 at Boulder Creek Assisted Memory Care in Marshall. Arrangements are with Rehkamp Horvath Funeral Directors, Marshall, www.rehkamp-horvath.com
Delores Jean (Zgoda) Huber was born Nov. 14, 1926 on the family farm near Arco to John and Hedwig (Dastych) Zgoda. In 1948 she married Russell Huber at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Ivanhoe.
She is survived by her children Richard (Doris) Huber of Ghent, Jeanne (Milo) Serreyn of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Randall (Janis) Huber of Alexandria; daughter-in-law Mary Huber of Mahnomen; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Russell, son Roger, sisters Doris Schreurs, Lucy Fligge, and Rose Frank and brothers Basil, Lawrence and Joseph Zgoda.