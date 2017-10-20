Nov. 14, 1926 – Oct. 13, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial for Delores Huber, age 90 of Marshall, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Marshall. Visitation will be Thursday, 4-8 p.m., with CCW Rosary at 4 p.m. and Parish Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Rehkamp Horvath Funeral Home in Marshall.Visitation will continue 8:30-10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Delores died Friday, Oct. 13 at Boulder Creek Assisted Memory Care in Marshall. Arrangements are with Rehkamp Hor­vath Funeral Directors, Marshall, www.rehkamp-horvath.com

Delores Jean (Zgoda) Huber was born Nov. 14, 1926 on the family farm near Arco to John and Hedwig (Dastych) Zgoda. In 1948 she married Rus­sell Huber at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Ivanhoe.

She is survived by her children Richard (Doris) Huber of Ghent, Jeanne (Milo) Serreyn of Las Ve­gas, Nevada, and Randall (Janis) Huber of Alexan­dria; daughter-in-law Mary Huber of Mahnomen; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Rus­sell, son Roger, sisters Do­ris Schreurs, Lucy Fligge, and Rose Frank and broth­ers Basil, Lawrence and Jo­seph Zgoda.