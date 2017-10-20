Knights come out on top against Dutchmen, 26-18

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The weather was perfect for football last Friday in Edgerton. It was Edgerton- Ellsworth’s Homecoming. The fans on both sides of the field were loud. Both teams had the same record going into the game, 4-2. You would expect a great game. It was all that and more. The Knights had to stop the Dutchmen at the 2-yard line with about two minutes left in the game. They managed to do that then pull out a surprise play on offense to seal the win.

Coach Fredrickson was elated after the big win. “We had some kids who really stepped up in the later part of the game. The big pass knock down by Jake Fischer, the fumble recovery by Jon Lucero, and the defensive line play by Cameron Nelson really told the story in our win. We were one tired team after the game, but also a very happy bunch.”

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.