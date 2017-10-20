RTR students at SingFest event

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



The RTR High School Choir was one of several area schools invited to participate in the annual SingFest at Southwest Minnesota State University (SMSU) in Marshall on Monday. A total of 250 area students were part of the mass choir in the event, presented by the Choral and Vocal Studies Program at SMSU. Participation in the event was free to the students.

For the full story and photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.