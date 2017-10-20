William Sowden

Nov. 7, 1923 – Jan. 1, 2017

William W. Sowden, age 93, formerly of Lake Ben­ton, passed away at Lake View Ranch in Darwin on Jan. 1.

Graveside services will be Oct. 23, 11 a.m. at Me­morial Hill Cemetery in Lake Benton. Arrange­ments are provided by Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Lake Benton. On-line at www.hartquistfuneral.com

William Warner Sowden was born Nov. 7, 1923 to Charles and Rosa (Brown) Sowden at home in Lake Benton. He served in the U.S. Army as a rifleman in WWII.

He is survived by his sis­ters-in-law, Jeri Sowden of Rockwell City, Iowa, Betty Sowden of Pipestone, and Joyce Sowden of Canada; and many nieces and nephews and his Lake View Ranch family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and six brothers.