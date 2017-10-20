William Sowden
October 20, 2017
Nov. 7, 1923 – Jan. 1, 2017
William W. Sowden, age 93, formerly of Lake Benton, passed away at Lake View Ranch in Darwin on Jan. 1.
Graveside services will be Oct. 23, 11 a.m. at Memorial Hill Cemetery in Lake Benton. Arrangements are provided by Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Lake Benton. On-line at www.hartquistfuneral.com
William Warner Sowden was born Nov. 7, 1923 to Charles and Rosa (Brown) Sowden at home in Lake Benton. He served in the U.S. Army as a rifleman in WWII.
He is survived by his sisters-in-law, Jeri Sowden of Rockwell City, Iowa, Betty Sowden of Pipestone, and Joyce Sowden of Canada; and many nieces and nephews and his Lake View Ranch family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and six brothers.