Knights end regular season on a high note as they defeat HBC
October 27, 2017
Parents and seniors were honored before last Wednesday’s home football game.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The weather was once again excellent for another Knight football victory last Wednesday. The team used a combination of running and passing for the win. The rushing yardage totaled 168 yards for the game while the passing yardage was about 160 yards. The Knights scored three TDs in each half of action. The Patriots scored a varsity TD in each half and added on a final score with their second unit late in the game.
The first score of the game came on the second possession for the Knights…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.
Jonah Johnson hauls in a big gain on a Cooper Hansen pass in the first quarter of last week’s win over Hills-Beaver Creek.